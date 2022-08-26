Sonali Phogat Death: Curlies restaurant on Goa’s famous Anjuna beach, which was in the limelight 14 years ago, is back in news again after the death of BJP leader and TV actress Sonali Phogat. The 42-year-old actor-politician had visited ‘Curlies‘ restaurant on Monday night and was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district from her hotel on August 23 morning.Also Read - Was Sonali Phogat Killed? Accused Confesses Mixing Obnoxious Chemical In Her Drink: Goa Police | 10 Points

CURLIES NOT NEW TO CONTROVERSIES

In 2008, the restaurant had hit the headlines during investigations into the death of British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling. The mother of deceased had claimed that Scarlett was sexually assaulted and left to die on the beach. Also Read - Sonali Phogat Last Rites Video: Actress' Daughter Shoulders The Bier in Heartbreaking Video - Watch

“From the evidence on record it appeared that Scarlett Keeling was taken to Curlies prior to her arrival at the Lui’s Shack where she finally died,” advocate Vikram Varma, a lawyer who represented the Scarlett’s mother, Fiona Mackeown, told PTI on Thursday. Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Teenage Daughter Breaks Gender Stereotype at Her Funeral, Shoulders The Bier - Watch Heartbreaking Video

He said the evidence also revealed “she could have already been intoxicated with dangerous narcotics prior to arriving at Lui’s Shack.” Now, the restaurant is again in news following the death of Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Hisar in Haryana and found fame on TikTok, the popular video hosting service now banned in India.

SONALI PHOGAT TAKEN TO CURLIES BY SUDHIR SAGWAN, HIS FRIEND

Similarly, Sonali Phogat’s nephew Mohinder Phogat has claimed she was taken to Curlies by the two arrested accused, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, on the fateful night. “She was told there is a man from Haryana who is working in Curlie’s whom they wanted to meet,” he said.

He added that Sonali Phogat went straight to her hotel room from Curlies before being taken to the hospital the next morning. “After arriving at the hotel, the 42-year-old Haryana politician had complained of uneasiness”, he said.

CURLIES’ OWNER ON SONALI PHOGAT’S DEATH

Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies confirmed Sonali Phogat’s arrival to his restaurant along with others. “No one from our staff knew them. They were like normal customers for us,” he said. Nunes said he was questioned by the Goa police over Sonali Phogat’s presence at his restaurant after her death. “I have told the police they were just like any other customers to us,” he added.

5 LATEST DEVELOPMENTS ON SONALI PHOGAT DEATH CASE