Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Police has made a big disclosure in the murder case of BJP leader and social media star Sonali Phogat. It has come to the fore in the investigation that Sonali was given "methamphetamine" drug in a Goa restaurant. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi (Goa Police) said that the drug given to Sonali Phogat has been seized from the washroom of Curlies restaurant after the disclosure of accused Sudhir Sangwan. The police have arrested five accused so far.

What is Methamphetamine?

Methamphetamine is a dangerous and stimulant drug. Drug addicts use it for excessive intoxication. This drug directly affects the nervous system of the person. It is chemically similar to amphetamine (drug) used in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Narcolepsy. Both these diseases are sleep disorders. Methamphetamine looks like glass fragments or shiny crystals, or blue-white transparent stone. It is usually a white, bitter-tasting powder or a tablet.

So far 5 accused arrested

Police have so far arrested Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, restaurant owner Edwin Nunes, and alleged drug peddlers Datta Prasad Gaonkar and Rama in this case. Now a total of five arrests have been made in this case.

Big disclosure of police

Singh and Sangwan have been booked for murder while Gaonkar and Nunes have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Dalvi said, “The drug which was given to Phogat has been identified as methamphetamine.” Gaonkar had allegedly supplied the drug to Singh and Sangwan. Gaonkar is an employee of the hotel in Anjuna where Phogat was staying.

Sonali Phogat died on 23 August

Former Tiktok artist and contestant of the 14th season of reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, Phogat died on August 23, a day after coming to Goa. Anjuna police on Saturday produced the accused Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh in the court of Mapusa town. The Goa court has sent the arrested accused to 10 days police custody remand.