New Delhi: BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s post-mortem report mentions ‘multiple blunt force injuries on body’, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. This comes hours after the Goa Police registered a murder case to probe the death of Phogat. “There are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain,” the report said.Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Death: Teenage Daughter Claims Actor Was Murdered, Seeks 'Justice'

The 42-year-old actor-turned-politician died of a suspected heart attack in Goa on Tuesday with her family questioning the circumstances leading to her death. Also Read - Sonali Phogat Was Raped Repeatedly Over Years, Blackmailed By Her PA; More Serious Charges Levelled By Her Brother

Also Read - Sonali Phogat Death Conspiracy: Nephew Claims PA Conspired Her Death, Laptop Missing From Farmhouse

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said, “Based on the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, an FIR under Section 302 (murder) has been registered at the Anjuna Police Station.”

Earlier, Sonali’s younger brother Rinku Dhaka, who lives in Bhuthan Kalan village of Fatehabad district in Haryana, had alleged that the actor was raped and blackmailed. Rinku has accused his sister’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder of raping Sonali by giving her intoxicants in her food and blackmailing her by making videos.

It is also being said that she was killed because of her property and that a political conspiracy was hatched against her. In this regard, Rinku has given a written complaint to the Goa Police and demanded action.