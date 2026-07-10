Sonam claims innocence in Supreme Court in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: ‘Have been falsely implicated’

She said mere allegations cannot be treated as proof of guilt and urged the court not to interfere with the bail order.

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Sonam claims innocence in Supreme Court in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: 'Have been falsely implicated' (File)

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the accused in the murder case of Indore’s transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The court said that Sonam has already been released on bail.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, Sonam opposed the Meghalaya government’s plea seeking cancellation of the bail granted to her by the Meghalaya High Court, arguing that the prosecution’s case is based only on suspicion and circumstantial evidence.

She said mere allegations cannot be treated as proof of guilt and urged the court not to interfere with the bail order. “I am innocent and have been falsely implicated,” Sonam said in her reply, adding that the prosecution had built its case on assumptions rather than credible evidence. She maintained that she had been wrongly accused in the case.

The Supreme Court refused to stay the bail granted by the Meghalaya High Court to Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case of Indore. The bench of Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice Sheel Nagu said that considering the facts and circumstances of the case, serious questions arise on the order of the High Court, which require further hearing.

Sonam at risk of absconding: Meghalaya government

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the charges against Sonam were extremely serious. Her bail applications had been rejected previously, and this case was not merely a technical or clerical error during her arrest. The Meghalaya government argued that if Sonam remained at large, she would be at risk of absconding.

The lawyer representing Sonam Raghuvanshi stated that she was neither provided with a lawyer nor given clear grounds for arrest at the time of her arrest. He claimed that the police only provided a blank proforma. The Supreme Court questioned why this issue was not raised earlier if it was so important. The court also questioned whether the law prevents the police from re-arresting her if bail was granted solely on technical grounds.

State government’s appeal also dismissed by the High Court

Meanwhile, on June 29, the Meghalaya High Court upheld the Shillong court’s order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. The court rejected the state government’s appeal.

A single bench of Justice W. Diengdoh dismissed the state government’s petition challenging the April 2026 order of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (Judicial), Shillong, granting Sonam bail after finding serious procedural flaws in the arrest. The High Court reserved its decision on June 10 after hearing detailed arguments from both sides.

While granting Sonam bail, the Shillong court noted that the investigating officers had not properly disclosed the grounds for the arrest, which affected the accused’s right to defense.