Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: How is his health after 21-Day hunger strike? Safdarjung hospital issues statement

On Saturday, Sonam's wife said that the activist is "absolutely fine" but the Safdarjung Hospital has declined to share copies of medical reports despite repeated requests.

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Sonam Wangchuk Health Update

New Delhi: Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since June 28. On Saturday, Delhi Police shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital after he reportedly showed signs of dehydration due to the prolonged fast. However, Wangchuk has refused to undergo medical treatment. As per the doctors, his condition could worsen without immediate medical intervention.

On Sunday, the hospital issued a health update. VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital said that Wangchuk is receiving the necessary medical care. His vital health parameters are currently stable, although there have been minor changes in his blood parameters. The hospital further added that given the physical stress caused by the prolonged hunger strike, Wangchuk requires continuous medical supervision by a multidisciplinary team of specialists.

Sonam Wangchuk Health Key Update:

Sonam Wangchuk is fully conscious, the official statement issued by Safdarjung Hospital authorities at around 9 pm on Saturday said.

His blood pressure, pulse, and oxygen saturation are all currently within normal limits.

Due to his prolonged 21-day fast, he is showing clear clinical signs of dehydration.

Doctors have said that it is essential to place him under immediate medical supervision to prevent any further deterioration in his condition.

An independent specialist from AIIMS, New Delhi, examined Wangchuk and agreed with the treating team’s assessment that he requires immediate fluid and electrolyte therapy.

An AIIMS doctor has joined the treating team and will remain available for continuous monitoring and clinical management.

Despite repeated explanations from both the treating team and the independent AIIMS expert, Wangchuk has continued to refuse IV fluids, ORS, and all medications

The hospital said, “Despite repeated counselling by both the treating team and the independent specialist regarding the urgent need for medical treatment, the patient has refused intravenous (IV) fluids, oral rehydration solution (ORS), and all prescribed medications. The patient’s family has also not yet given consent for the recommended medical treatment.”

On Saturday, Sonam’s wife Gitanjali J. Angmo said that the activist is “absolutely fine” but the Safdarjung Hospital has declined to share copies of medical reports despite repeated requests. She has also communicated to the hospital authorities that no medical treatment should be administered to the activist without her consent.

Angmo also sought Wangchuk’s discharge, citing a lack of transparency at the hospital, where the activist was shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site early Saturday, the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike.

She also questioned the police presence outside the hospital, and asked why they were not allowed to carry their phones inside, saying it felt like they were in a “prison”. Angmo said doctors had informed the family that Wangchuk’s potassium level had dropped to 2.9 from 4.3 a day earlier, but alleged they had declined to share copies of the medical reports despite repeated requests.

“Yesterday, doctors from Safdarjung had checked him and all vitals were normal. Potassium was 4.3. Now they are saying the potassium is 2.9 and it is life-threatening. But when we asked for the report, they are showing us the report but not giving it. I am having trust issues due to lack of transparency,” she said.