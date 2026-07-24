Sonam Wangchuk ends his hunger strike after 26 days

Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after 26 days on Friday.

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Sonam Wangchuk ends his hunger strike after 26 days in presence of MoS Jitendra Singh, Health Minister JP Nadda(Photo Credit: X@Wangchuk66)

New Delhi: Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after 26 days on Friday in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh. Sharing a post on X, Wangchuk said that the step has been taken after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. “So with that being fulfilled, I am grateful, and I’ll be happy to break my fast. Thank you,” he said, before sipping liquid offered by medical staff and accepting a ceremonial scarf.

How long was Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike, and why did he begin it?

“Just now in the presence of Union Ministers Sh. JP Nadda, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier, 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile I urge you all to stay very vigillant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere,” Wangchuk stated.

Sonam Wangchuk was transferred from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on orders from the Delhi High Court.

Will Sonam Wangchuk continue his campaign after ending the hunger strike?

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced nationwide peaceful demonstrations on Friday, July 24, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a post on X, the party appealed to citizens to join the protests and released a campaign poster calling for Pradhan’s resignation. The CJP also invited student bodies, youth groups, and other organisations to coordinate with local authorities for necessary permissions and logistical arrangements. According to the party, the demonstrations will include the public reading of students’ demands, highlighting concerns over the integrity of the NEET-UG examination process.

Taking to X, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said,” We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country. The Cockroach Janta Party’s peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.”