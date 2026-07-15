Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike enters day 18, appeals to end agitation grow, petition filed in HC

A petition has been filed before the Delhi HC, calling for Sonam Wangchuk to receive the required medical treatment.

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Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters day 18, appeals to end agitation grow, petition filed in HC (PTI)

The health condition of academician and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, deteriorated further on Sunday. Doctors said his blood pressure has dropped to 104/66 mm Hg and he has lost 7.8 kg since starting the hunger strike. Wangchuk appeared extremely weak in a video shared by CJP founder Abhishek Dipke.

The health of social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the capital Delhi, deteriorated on the 18th day. According to doctors, his blood pressure has dropped and his weight has also reduced by about 7 kg 800 grams.

Amidst his continuously deteriorating health, Sonam Wangchuk has appealed to the common people to join this protest. He also appealed to the people not to look for heroes in others. Wangchuk said, “He is just a common citizen, not a modern Gandhi or any hero.” The protest of ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ continued on the 23rd day on Sunday at Jantar Mantar here regarding the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exam.

जंतर-मंतर पर सोनम वांगचुक के अनशन का आज 18वां दिन है,

18 दिन से देश सुन रहा है,

लेकिन सत्ता खामोश है। pic.twitter.com/HgC1iPtItk — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 15, 2026

What the plea states?

The petition filed by lawyer Rakesh Saini states that his health is continuously deteriorating due to a prolonged hunger strike. His life is in serious danger, yet the government has not taken any steps so far. The petition seeks a direction from the Court to the Central and Delhi governments to immediately provide medical assistance. They should be admitted to a government hospital if necessary. If required, they should be forcibly administered a liquid diet.

Sonam Wangchuk’s blood pressure drops

According to health information released by the Cockroach Janata Party, Wangchuk’s blood pressure has dropped to 104/66 mm Hg (millimeters of mercury) since the hunger strike began, while he has lost 7.8 kilograms. Furthermore, the Cockroach Janata Party has reported that several leaders and prominent intellectuals are scheduled to visit the protest site during the day to show support for the movement.

‘When will the government wake up?’

Abhijit Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party, posted on the social media platform X, saying, “It’s been 15 days since Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. When will the government wake up?

Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation – Neha, Manish, Deepak Kumar Verma and Amin – continued their indefinite hunger strike on a separate platform at the protest site.

Don’t look for heroes in others: Sonam Wangchuk

On Saturday, Sonam Wangchuk appealed to people not to look for heroes in others. He said he was “just an ordinary citizen,” not a “modern Gandhi” or any other hero.

He posted a video on X, saying, “Please don’t look for heroes in anyone else. Be the hero of your own life. Fulfill your responsibilities as a citizen.” He also appealed to people to join the proposed march to Parliament on July 20. He said citizens should unite and ask lawmakers to address the issues related to alleged exam irregularities.