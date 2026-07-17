Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: ‘Will stay alive till July 20,’ says engineer; doctors warn of organ failure as strike enters day 20

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike has entered its 20th day on Friday. Several people and Opposition leaders from across the country have expressed solidarity with Wangchuk.

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Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: ‘Will stay alive till July 20,’ says engineer; doctors warn of organ failure as strike enters day 20 | Image: ANI

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: Prominent engineer and teacher Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike on Friday entered its 20th day, with doctors are raising concerns over his deteriorating health condition. Several people and Opposition leaders from across the country have expressed solidarity with him. Wangchuk has been demanding accountability for the NEET paper leak incident and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk Health Update

Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike entered day 20 on Friday and doctors have been expressing concerns over his deteriorating health. According to Dr Satish Lamba, Wangchuk’s weight has dropped by 350 grams over the last 24 hours.

“It is the 20th day of the hunger strike. As of 9:30 am on 17 July 2026, the key health parameters are as follows. The person’s weight is 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams over the last 24 hours. Blood pressure is 108/68, blood sugar is 70 mg/dL, and the pulse rate is 72 per minute. Hydration is fair, with mild dehydration observed… As explained earlier, when the body does not receive glucose, protein and carbohydrates, changes occur,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress leader Pawan Khera visits Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is staging a hunger strike for the 20th consecutive day at the Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/bSqCQ3qEqX — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2026

In the initial stage – fat and muscle loss happened with the formation of ketone bodies in urine. Now, at the third stage, Wangchuk’s organs will face the impact. A team of doctors is maintaining 24-hour vigilance and continuous monitoring.

Supporters Condemn Government’s Silence On Wangchuk’s Protest

The CJP and several supporters have expressed their anguish and condemned the central government’s silence on Wangchuk’s hunger strike.

“The man who chose to put his own life on the line to seek justice for students who died by suicide has received nothing but silence from the govt. The govt is not just unaccountable; it is also cruel,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had posted on X.

AAP’s Kejriwal, Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait Meet Sonam Wangchuk

Opposition leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav met the activist and expressed solidarity with him on Thursday. “I suggest to the PM: remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the Union Education Minister,” Kejriwal said. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also supported the protesters at Jantar Mantar.

“Today, I express my heartfelt gratitude from the bottom of my heart to all the farmer brothers who came to Jantar Mantar to extend their support to the Cockroach People’s Party’s movement,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X.

Protest And July 20 Massive March To Parliament

The CJP is planning a massive march to Parliament on July 20 and has requested its supporters to participate to show solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk. The CJP is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan in connection with NEET exam paper leak.

“Rather than asking me to break my fast, please join me on 20th July… Peaceful March to the Parliament,” Wangchuk said earlier.

List Of Politicians Who Met Wangchuk On Thursday

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, SP MP Ruchi Veera, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare were among politicians who met Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar and extended support to the ongoing protest.