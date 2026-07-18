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  • Sonam Wangchuk removed from Jantar Mantar, taken to hospital on day 21 of hunger strike, supporters begin protest

Sonam Wangchuk removed from Jantar Mantar, taken to hospital on day 21 of hunger strike, supporters begin protest

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday morning has been removed from the protest site and taken to the hospital. He has been on a hunger strike for 20 days at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 18, 2026, 8:01 AM IST
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Sonam Wangchuk removed from Jantar Mantar, taken to hospital on Day 21 of hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: On the day 21 of his hunger strike, the Delhi Police on Saturday morning removed activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and took him to a hospital. Wangchuk has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Read more: Old video of Sonam Wangchuk recalling 2008 meeting with Aamir Khan resurfaces after actor's 3 Idiots remark

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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