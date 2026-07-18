Sonam Wangchuk removed from Jantar Mantar, taken to hospital on day 21 of hunger strike, supporters begin protest

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday morning has been removed from the protest site and taken to the hospital. He has been on a hunger strike for 20 days at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/sonam-wangchuk-removed-from-jantar-mantar-taken-to-hospital-on-day-21-of-hunger-strike-cjp-protest-dharmendra-pradhan-neet-paper-leak-8477071/ Copy

Sonam Wangchuk removed from Jantar Mantar, taken to hospital on Day 21 of hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: On the day 21 of his hunger strike, the Delhi Police on Saturday morning removed activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and took him to a hospital. Wangchuk has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Delhi Police: “As per orders of High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care…We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the… pic.twitter.com/KDwWmCy6gV — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.