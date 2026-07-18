Sonam Wangchuk removed from Jantar Mantar, taken to hospital on day 21 of hunger strike, supporters begin protest

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: On the day 21 of his hunger strike, the Delhi Police on Saturday morning removed activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and took him to a hospital. Wangchuk has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
Delhi Police: “As per orders of High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care…We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the… pic.twitter.com/KDwWmCy6gV
— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026
Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.