‘Will end my fast on July 20 if the govt…’: Activist Sonam Wangchuk tweets ahead of CJP’s Parliament march

Authorities on Sunday deployed security personnel outside Jantar Mantar in Delhi ahead of reports of a proposed march to Parliament by Cockroach Janata Party on Monday

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Sonam Wangchuk’s wife breaks silence after Delhi Police shift him to hospital, warns authorities against breaking his hunger strike | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been staging protests at Jantar Mantar since June 20, is set to hold a march to Parliament on Monday. Ahead of the proposed march to Parliament, activist Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his fast on July 20 if the government takes responsibility for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks or if he and the CJP leadership are allowed to reach Parliament, where MPs and leaders from various political parties assure them that the issue will be raised in Parliament.

Taking to X, activist Sonam Wangchuk wrote, “… I will end my fast on 20th July if: a. If the govt takes accountability of the recent failures in Education system, Paper leaks etc or b. If I and the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where MPs and leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in the Parliament or.”

“c. If my health or other factors do not permit this then the MPs and leaders of different parties visit this Hospital and give give the the above assurance …From the illegal detentions at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and communication are restricted,” the post further reads.

WHEN WILL I END THE FAST….!

Not withstanding my health my fast continues till after the Sansad Chalo March, and will be broken only under the following circumstances… pic.twitter.com/kaOGx2Nk4T — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 20, 2026

On Saturday, Sonam Wangchuk was taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike. He has been on a hunger strike since June 28 over alleged irregularities in the NEET and several students’ suicides in the wake of the cancellation of the paper earlier.

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, reforms in the examination system and justice for affected students.

It is to be noted that the Delhi Police enforces prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, earlier Section 144, in New Delhi district, especially around Parliament House and India Gate, when Parliament is in session. The order bans gatherings of four or more people, unauthorised rallies, and carrying weapons.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from Jantar Mantar ahead of reports of a proposed march to Parliament by CJP today, on 20th July. pic.twitter.com/WyyMVPgWL8 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

“Further, no permission has been sought or granted for any proposed march to Parliament on 20 July 2026. Citizens are advised not to participate in any unauthorised gathering or procession. Please respect the prohibitory orders in force and cooperate with Delhi Police in maintaining public peace, safety and security,” the Delhi police tweeted.

With Parliament’s Monsoon Session getting underway on Monday, restrictions are being strictly applied to prevent protests and ensure the smooth movement of lawmakers. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament for 2026 will begin on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.