‘Can give medical assistance based on doctor’s report’: Centre breaks silence on Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's weight loss crossed nine kg on the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike on Thursday.

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New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, right, looks on as a medical professional attends climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, left, during a protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 16, 2026.(Photo Credit: PTI)

Sonam Wangchuk health update: Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s weight loss crossed nine kg on the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike on Thursday, with doctors warning that he has entered a critical stage of prolonged fasting and it could begin affecting his organs. Breaking the silence, the government has finally reacted to Wangchuk’s deteriorating health.

The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that any medical treatment required by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk would be provided after doctors evaluate his health condition. The submission was made during the hearing of a plea seeking immediate medical attention for Wangchuk, who has been observing a hunger strike.

The Cockroach Janta Party(CJP) has been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and has called for a Parliament march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session. It is to be noted that the NEET UG examination conducted on May 3 was cancelled due to NEET question paper leak and irregularities. Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk’s health on a daily basis and provide medical intervention whenever required, observing that “life of any citizen is precious”. The Centre and the Delhi government told the court they had no objection to regular medical monitoring.

This is a breaking story. Further details will be updated.