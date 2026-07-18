Sonam Wangchuk’s wife breaks silence after Delhi Police shift him to hospital, warns authorities against breaking his hunger strike

Gitanjali J Angmo on Saturday warned doctors at Safdarjung Hospital not to administer any oral or intravenous treatment to her husband without her consent.

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Sonam Wangchuk’s wife breaks silence after Delhi Police shift him to hospital, warns authorities against breaking his hunger strike | Image: ANI

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Saturday warned the authorities and doctors at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital not to administer to her husband any oral or intravenous treatment without her consent and that of the medical team that had been monitoring his health during his hunger strike.

Gitanjali J Angmo took to X and said “I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without taking consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days.”

Her statement came after Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning after being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site by Delhi Police.

Wangchuk is conscious, his vital parameters are stable, and he has been admitted to the emergency ward under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police removed protesters from the Jantar Mantar protest site following Wangchuk’s hospitalisation, with a heavy deployment of personnel seen in the area as protesters were asked to vacate the site.

In a post on X, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court’s directions and on the advice of medical experts due to his deteriorating health.

“As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely,” the DCP said.

DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma later told reporters that Wangchuk had been shifted to an appropriate government hospital for much-needed medical intervention and was under medical supervision.

The police action drew sharp criticism from several Opposition leaders. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the government was suppressing peaceful protests, while Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also condemned the action.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alleged that police forcibly took Wangchuk away and claimed he was assaulted while trying to reach the protest site.

CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das also alleged that Dipke had been stopped by Delhi Police and that students at the protest site were lathi-charged. There was no immediate official response to these allegations.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy. He and his supporters had also announced a march to Parliament on July 20 to press for their demands.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court intervened into the ongoing hunger strike and directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk’s medical condition daily. The bench said, “the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same.” The court also authorised authorities to provide any medical intervention recommended by government doctors.

(with ANI inputs)