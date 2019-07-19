New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday was stopped from visiting the families of the victims who were shot in the Sonbhadra firing massacre that took place on Wednesday.

As the death toll in the land dispute firing in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh rose to 10 people, Gandhi arrived at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to address the issue.

A total of 24 people were arrested on Thursday with the case for the mass murder in Unbha village. Among the 10 deceased, three were women. Moreover, at least 24 others were injured in the clash turned massacre.