Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday over the recent developments after Sonbhadra massacre.

Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP insistently enters riot-affected places but denied the Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation in Uttar Pradesh.

“When communal riots happen in Bengal, BJP sends their delegation. They don’t listen to us and enter affected places,” said Banerjee.

On the issue of visiting the family of the victims of Sonabhadra firing incident, she said that rules should be followed but what Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did wasn’t wrong.

“Law and order situation is very bad in Uttar Pradesh. More than 1,100 people have been killed there in encounters, people get lynched. I believe things should be looked into,” she added.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family members of the victims of Sonabhadra firing incident, that claimed lives of 10 people, at Chunar guest house where she was detained.

Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O’Brien, Sunil Mondal and Abhir Ranjan Biswas continued their dharna near Varanasi airport after they were detained without telling them the section under which they were arrested.

Derek O’Brien, who was leading the TMC delegation said, “We have told them that we will cooperate, wish to meet injured and then proceed to Sonbhadra to meet and give confidence to grieving families.”

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former UP CM Mayawati reacted to the incident saying, “The UP Government is not allowing anyone to go to Sonbhadra by resorting to Section 144 to hide their failure in the safety and security of public property.”