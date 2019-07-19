Lucknow: Taking a serious note of the Sonbhadra firing, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member committee to probe the ownership of the land that led to the clash, said reports on Friday. This committee has been directed to submit its report in ten days’ time.

Reports said the committee would probe who the land was transferred to and when. Depending on the ownership of the land, action would be taken. The committee would be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (revenue department) Renuka Kumar. The other two members are Suresh Chandra and Vindhyachal Board Commissioner Anand Kumar Singh.

Earlier, speaking in the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had mentioned constitution of the committee.

Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was on Friday stopped about 25 kms from Sonbhadra. Priyanka was detained and she said that wouldn’t stop her. She also asked under which law she had been stopped.

Later, she sat on a dharna along with other Congress workers and said, “I have been given a copy of the order of the district administration officer under which rule I have been stopped. I even said that there would be only four people with me. Yet the administration is not letting us go there.”

On July 17, 11 people were killed in a violent clash among villagers in a land dispute in Murtiya village of Ghorwal of Sonbhadra district on Wednesday. Three others were seriously injured. The dead included four women. Police are still deployed at the site to prevent a backlash.