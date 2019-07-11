New Delhi: Congress party leader of the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary took a dig at the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech where she announced that railway infrastructure would need an investment of Rs 50 lakh crores between 2018-2030.

“Hamare Rail Mantri bade dilwale hain, keh rahe hain ki hum Rs. 50 lakh crore kharch karenge,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

“Aaj ke rail ki stithi jo hai, ki raat mein sone ki chatai nahi hai, tambu ki pharmaish ho rahi hai,” Chowdhary added.

Sitharaman had proposed Public-Private Partnership to expedite the development process stating that the capital expenditure outlays of Railways are around 1.5 to 1.6 lakh crores per annum, so completing all sanctioned projects would take decades.

“It is therefore proposed to use Public-Private Partnership to unleash faster development and completion of tracks, rolling stock manufacturing and delivery of passenger freight services,” she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman also said that Railways will be encouraged to invest more in suburban railways through Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) structures like Rapid Regional Transport System (RRTS) proposed on the Delhi-Meerut route.