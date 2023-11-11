Song on Millets Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For Grammy Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's song Abundance in Millets, which has been sung by singers Falu and Gaurav Shah has received nominations for Grammy 2024 under the Best Global Music Performance category.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his happiness after Indian para-athletes crossed the historic 100-medal milestone in the ongoing Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s song Abundance in Millets, which has been sung by singers Falu and Gaurav Shah has received nominations for Grammy 2024 under the Best Global Music Performance category. The song Abundance In Millets was released to boost awareness around the importance of millets as the world is celebrating the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Trending Now

While the Shah couple has sung the song, it includes a portion of PM Modi’s speech on international millet year. In the snippet of the PM’s quotes, he is heard talking about adapting millets as part of our lifestyle. He says it will benefit the farmers of the country. The song was released on June 16 across streaming platforms.

You may like to read

Listen to Abundance In Millets song here

The video for our single “Abundance in Millets” is out now. A song written and performed with honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi to help farmers grow millets and help end world hunger. @UN declared this year as The International Year of Millets! pic.twitter.com/wKXThL2R5Z — Falu (@FaluMusic) June 28, 2023

The Prime Minister unveiled the album cover of the song “Abundance in Millets” during his four-day visit to the US in June this year.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also lauded Shah for the song ‘Abundance in Millets’, which raises awareness regarding healthy and environment-friendly millets. Prime Minister Modi also appreciated her for bringing the people of India and the US together through her music. Falguni bagged the Best Children’s Music Album Grammy for ‘A Colourful World’ on April 4, 2022, saying that, to her surprise, PM Modi also extended his best wishes for winning her first-ever Grammy.

Others nominated are Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily for “Shadow Forces”, Burna Boy for “Alone”, Davido for “Feel”, Silvana Estrada for “Milagro Y Disastre”, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia for “Pashto”, Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas for “Todo Colores”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.