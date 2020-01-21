New Delhi: Senior Bollywood actor Soni Razdan on Tuesday called for a “solid enquiry” into why Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru was made the “scapegoat”. She said that Afzal Guru’s allegations about Davinder Singh (the cop who was last week arrested while ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorists to Jammu) should be investigated.

Razdan then went on to clarify that she is not calling Afzal Guru “innocent”, but only calling for an investigation into the matter.

Taking to microblogging platform Twitter, Soni Razdan said, “No one is saying he is innocent. But if he was tortured and then ordered by his torturer to do what he did isn’t that what needed to be fully investigated? Why did no one take his allegations about Devinder Singh seriously. That’s the travesty.”

“This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat,” she added.

Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took over the probe into the case involving Davinder Singh. According to reports, the decorated officer was transporting the hardcore terrorists from Shopian to Srinagar and then help his accomplices to escape to Jammu.

Singh was arrested at a checkpoint on a national highway by a team of policemen last week, who were tracking his movement after intelligence inputs suggested that Naveed Baba was being moved out of the valley.

A decorated officer whose gallantry awards have now been withdrawn, the DSP was the chief of the anti-hijacking unit at the sensitive Srinagar Airport.