New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crucial address to the nation, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday showered praise on 'coronavirus warriors' including doctors, sanitation workers, policemen, who are 'fighting the deadly virus despite being ill-equipped'.

Requesting people to maintain social distancing and follow the lockdown norms, the Congress president asserted that there is no greater patriotism than the persistence of government officials including doctors, sweepers, police in the Corona crisis. She exuded confidence that country will defeat coronavirus with a sense of unity, discipline, and self-confidence.

She also lauded the countrymen for maintaining patience in the time of crisis amid the nationwide lockdown. However, she reprimanded those who attacked doctors. She asserted,”Our culture and civilization doesn”t teaches us this. We should cooperate and support each other.”

Earlier on Monday, she had written a letter to PM Modi demanding extension of the free food delivery till September to help the vulnerable . She had also thanked him for deciding to provide free ration till June under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and said it should be extended for three more months.

“The government must protect people against food inflation as supply chain disruptions were causing price rise and lakhs of vulnerable people across the country faced chronic food insecurity due to the lockdown”, her letter read.

Last week, she had claimed that the “lockdown will put a lot of burden on India’s economy”. “The economy was already in crisis – and now it seems that difficulties will increase. We have to be ready for it,” she had said.