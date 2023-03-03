Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Ganga Ram Hospital In Delhi
Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president, has been admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.
New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president, has been admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She has been hospitalised due to bronchitis infection, according to a report by NDTV.
