Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Ganga Ram Hospital In Delhi

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president, has been admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She has been hospitalised due to bronchitis infection, according to a report by NDTV.

(More details will be updated)

