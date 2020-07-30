New Delhi: In another development, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital at 7 PM. Also Read - Ganga Ram Hospital's OPD Services to Resume Soon? Check Here Date And Time

As per updates from the hospital, she is being admitted for routine tests and investigations. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr DS Rana said that her condition is currently stable.

Earlier in February, the Congress president was also admitted to the same hospital after she complained of uneasiness and stomach ache. She was accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (in file pic) admitted today at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable: Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi pic.twitter.com/uldUxfLCJV — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

Because of illness, she could not that time attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament. However, she had attended first day of budget session and had led party’s protests against controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Parliament premises.