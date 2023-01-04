Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Ganga Ram Hospital In Delhi Due To Respiratory Issues

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday after being unwell due to respiratory issues.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital.

New Delhi: After being unwell since Tuesday evening, UPA Chairperson and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday due to respiratory issues. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her daughter, accompanied her to the hospital. Her son, Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading a 3750-kms-long foot journey, Bharat Jodo Yatra, was in Uttar Pradesh yesterday and came back to Delhi after walking just seven kilometers.

The official statement released by the hospital said, “Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, UPA has been admitted to Gangaram hospital today. She has been admitted in Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr. Arup Basu and his team. Mrs. Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Wednesday morning at 6:00 AM after halting for a night in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the sources from the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra didn’t join Rahul Gandhi at the resumption of the Yatra and is expected to join afternoon.

The 3,750 km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in September. The Yatra will spend 2 days in Uttar Pradesh and will enter Haryana’s Panipat on Thursday evening via Baghpat and Shamli.

Surprisingly, the Yatra saw special support from Amethi, which was earlier considered the bastion of the Congress party until Rahul Gandhi lost the seat to Smriti Irani in 2019.

Inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s white t-shirt in the shivering cold, many Congress workers from Amethi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra, wearing a similar kind of white t-shirt. “We drew inspiration from Rahul Gandhi who has been walking from the south to the north of the country in a t-shirt. Also, we want Amethi to be distinctly visible in the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Amethi district Congress general secretary Anil Singh said.

Earlier, state Congress leader Ajay Rai claimed that Rahul Gandhi will contest next year’s Lok Sabha Election from Amethi, however, there is no official word from the party so far about such prospects. “Rahul Gandhi Ji has been our Lok Sabha MP and the people of Amethi share a special bond with him,” Anil Singh told the news agency PTI.