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Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Doctors say she is stable while undergoing tests for possible stomach and urinary tract infection.

Sonia gandhi hospitalised in Sir ganga ram hospital delhi

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital today and she is under observation there.

Issuing an official statement late Tuesday, it was announced that Congress General Secretary Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 10.22 PM on Tuesday.

“She is stable and undergoing investigations,” said hospital officials.

As per the sources, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairperson, Dr. Ajay Swaroop, confirmed that Sonia Gandhi’s condition is stable.

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“She is under the observation of a team of doctors. Her blood reports indicate that there might be an infection in her stomach and urine. Antibiotics have been started until we get her reports. She will be observed continuously,” Dr Swaroop said.

“We request you not to read anything into her admission. It will be announced if her condition deteriorates,” said a Hospital official.

She is being monitored round the clock by doctors and the treatment is going on accordingly. We hope for her speedy recovery.

We will update you as and when we get any information.

Please note that Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary, Congress and Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi today.

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