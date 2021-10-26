New Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of general secretaries, State in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents at party headquarters in Delhi. Chairing a meeting of top party leaders to evolve a strategy for assembly elections in five states early next year, she said the party must redouble its fight for the victims of the Union government’s “worst excesses”.

Addressing the party leaders, Sonia Gandhi re-emphasise the paramount need for discipline and unity among the party members. “What should matter to each and every one of us is the strengthening of the organisation. This must override personal ambitions. In this lies both collective and individual success.”

She further said that the party must fight the diabolical campaign of BJP/RSS ideologically and do so with conviction. “We must fight diabolical campaign of BJP/RSS ideologically. We must do so with conviction & expose their lies before the people if we are to win this battle. The AICC releases important and detailed statements almost every day on issues facing the nation. But it is my experience that they do not percolate down to our grassroot cadres at the block and district levels. There are policy issues on which I find a lack of clarity and cohesion even amongst our state-level leaders,” she added.

Stressing on training programmes for party workers, the Congress chief said it should be taken up on priority. ”The fight to defend our democracy, our constitution and the Congress party’s ideology begins with being fully prepared to identify and counter false propaganda.

On the elections to five states, the Congress leader said our campaign must be founded upon concrete policies and programmes emanating from widespread discussions with all sections of society.

Assembly elections in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are slated early next year.