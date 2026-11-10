Sonia Gandhi book launch: Why did Congress former president change her mind about becoming PM and how Manmohan Singh was picked

In her autobiography, "Belonging: A Journey of Love," Sonia Gandhi has made a significant revelation about her decision to decline the Prime Ministership in 2004. She explained that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not want her to become Prime Minister because they had already suffered the pain of the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

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Why did Sonia Gandhi change her mind before becoming PM? Congress former president reveals the story of Manmohan Singh being PM pick (Pic: X)

In her autobiography, “Belonging: A Journey of Love,” Sonia Gandhi has made a significant revelation about her decision to decline the Prime Ministership in 2004. She explained that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not want her to become Prime Minister because they had already suffered the pain of the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi News: After winning the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-led coalition decided to make Sonia Gandhi the Prime Minister, but she refused to accept the post. Now, in her autobiography, “Belonging: A Journey of Love,” Sonia Gandhi has revealed the full story behind that decision. She revealed that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not want their mother to become Prime Minister. Under pressure from coalition leaders, she even momentarily said “okay,” but after an overnight introspection, she changed her mind.

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi initially rejected the idea of ​​becoming Prime Minister when she was facing one of India’s most crucial decisions of the 21st century. Under persistent pressure from coalition partners, she softly said “okay,” but ultimately firmly refused to take the position. Sonia’s son, Rahul Gandhi, and daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, believed she should not become Prime Minister, having already suffered the trauma of their grandmother Indira Gandhi’s assassination and her father, Rajiv Gandhi.

My mind suddenly cleared itself of the last shreds of doubt. “Sonia, be true to yourself,” I could hear myself say. “You’ve always known it. Just leave it!” From Belonging – on the decision not to become Prime Minister. https://t.co/tEIYnDE07U — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) November 10, 2026

Big revelation in Sonia Gandhi’s book

However, Sonia Gandhi writes in her autobiography, “Belonging: A Journey of Love,” that this decision was not easy for her. The book, released today, November 10, reveals for the first time in detail the conflict that raged within her mind after her decision to turn down the prime ministership in 2004.

She explained that she was internally conflicted on the issue. On the one hand, her conscience completely rejected the idea, while on the other, she felt a sense of responsibility to party workers, who would be hurt and disappointed by her refusal.

Sonia Gandhi told the story of that time

Sonia Gandhi, recalling a conversation before the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, wrote, “A few months before the elections, I discussed with my children the possibility that I might become Prime Minister. One of them asked me directly if I would accept the post if our party won the election. I said, almost angrily, ‘Absolutely not!’ He then asked, ‘Are you sure?’ I insisted, ‘I am absolutely clear about this.'” Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not want their mother to become Prime Minister.

She wrote, “He had suffered the trauma of his grandmother’s murder and the brutal killing of his father. In his mind, assuming the post of Prime Minister was directly linked to the growing threat. He was relieved to hear my response, and I felt a sense of relief after speaking openly about this issue for the first time. After that, the matter ended there. I never spoke about it to anyone else.”

How Manmohan Singh’s name was announced

According to the former Congress president, she was briefly taken out of the House. She then returned and requested the MPs to allow her to name her successor. When the MPs agreed, she named Dr. Manmohan Singh. Sonia Gandhi wrote in the book, “I relinquish the leadership of the Congress Parliamentary Party and nominate Dr. Manmohan Singh as its leader.” Once again, applause erupted. Everyone stood up. Some shouted slogans, others with tears in their eyes. My children also stood up. I saw them applauding too. I gathered my papers and left. This difficult period was finally over.