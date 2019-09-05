New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi called a meeting today with former party chiefs today to discuss the leadership issue before the all-important Delhi assembly elections.

The Delhi assembly elections are five months away and the state unit is currently without leadership after the death of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

A meeting of all All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries & State In-charges will also be held tomorrow at Congress office in Delhi.

The four former Delhi Congress chiefs – Arvinder Singh Lovely, Ajay Maken, Jaiprakash Agarwal and Subhash Chopra – have been asked to attend the meeting with Soniaji at her residence at 6.15 p.m.

There can be discussions over the new city in-charge as P.C. Chacko had urged the senior leadership to relieve him from his duties last week.

Chacko has been in charge of the city unit since the demise of Sheila Dikshit last month.

The Congress has started lobbying over the post of the party’s next unit chief and Haroon Yusuf, Rajesh Lilothia and Devendra Yadav are among the frontrunners for the post.

Last week, Chacko along with all the 14 district presidents had met Sonia Gandhi at her residence. Even former Delhi Minister Lovely along with senior party leader A.K. Walia had met Sonia Gandhi to discuss the leadership issue.

Congress party ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013 but lost to newly formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which had emerged from the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare. Since then, the grand old party has struggled to establish itself in the second position.