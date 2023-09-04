Home

News

Sonia Gandhi Calls Urgent Meeting Of Congress Party

Sonia Gandhi Calls Urgent Meeting Of Congress Party

Sonia Gandhi Convenes Congress Meeting On September 5

Sonia Gandhi Convenes Congress Meeting On September 5

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group on September 5, to discuss the strategy for the special session of the Parliament. The I.N.D.I.A bloc is preparing for the Special Parliament Session with preliminary strategy sessions. The Grand-Old-Party has summoned its senior leaders for strategy discussions on Tuesday, followed by a meeting of the floor leaders from the Opposition bloc.

Trending Now

The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group, led by Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, will convene initially to solidify its strategy. This will be followed by a gathering at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, during which I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders will work towards finalising a common agenda.

You may like to read

pic.twitter.com/3duiQcpfwz

Both the meetings will be held to discuss the strategy for the Special Session and the points to be raised during the proceedings. The Session will start on September 18, the Deccan Herald reported citing sources.

Meeting Comes Just Three Days After I.N.D.I.A Bloc’s Mumbai Gathering

It is noteworthy that the floor leaders’ meeting comes just three days after I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in Mumbai in which all the prominent leaders of the respective parties were present. The Mumbai meeting of the opposition parties was overshadowed by the call for a Special Session and the setting up of a high-level committee on simultaneous elections.

Modi Govt Diverting Attention

Opposition leaders believe the Modi government’s actions, such as the reduction of Rs 200 for LPG cylinders, the convening of a special session, and the establishment of an election panel, as attempts to divert attention away from recent reports concerning the Adani Group and their Mumbai conclave.

Kharge’s Exclusion From High-Level Panel

During the meetings, the exclusion of Kharge from the high-level panel and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s decision to distance himself from the committee on simultaneous polls will be discussed, according to sources. The leaders will also deliberate on the stance they should adopt regarding potential government initiatives.

Congress, in particular, intends to reassert its call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into Adani-related matters, a matter that had previously divided the Opposition before the formation of the I.N.D.I.A group several months ago.

The group is anticipated to deliberate on their stance in the event that the government proceeds with the Women’s Reservation Bill. Parties such as SP and RJD advocate for an OBC quota for women in elections, whereas Congress has adjusted its position by endorsing the concept of a “quota within a quota” during its ‘Udaipur Chintan Shivir’ in May 2022.

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Hospital

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever. She was under observation, and a team of doctors monitored her. Previously, the Congress leader had been hospitalized for the treatment of a viral respiratory infection. Her most recent public appearance was at the I.N.D.I. The opposition alliance meeting in Mumbai on September 1st.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES