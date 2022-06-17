New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi after testing positive for COVID, has been diagnosed with fungal infection, the party said in a statement. She is currently being treated at the Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for the “fungal infection detected in her lower respiratory tract” and other post-COVID symptoms.Also Read - Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Ganga Ram Hospital Due To COVID Issues

“She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning. A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms,” the official statement shared by Congress’s Jairam Ramesh read.

“She is currently being treated for it along with other post-COVID symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment,” Congress said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Ganga Ram Hospital to visit his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi, who continues to be under close observation and treatment.

Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid infection.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case. Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday.