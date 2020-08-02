New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 30, has been discharged today. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable, the chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, said on Sunday. Also Read - Days Before 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh Congress Veterans Welcome Ram Mandir Construction

She was admitted for routine tests and investigations.

"Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement," the hospital had said in a bulletin on Saturday.