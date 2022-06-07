New Delhi: Down with coronavirus, Congress president Sonia Gandhi won’t appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, media reports suggested on Tuesday. She had last week tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated herself.Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tests COVID Positive Day After Sonia Gandhi

The reports further added that the Congress president will wait for a green signal and doctor's advice and will await a fresh date from the law enforcement agency.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had last week said she has developed a mild fever on Wednesday evening and was found COVID positive on testing this morning. He had further stated that the Congress President has been meeting leaders and activists over the last week, some of whom have been found COVID positive.

"Congress President will appear before ED on 8th June, as informed by us earlier. We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments," he tweeted.

“As a large number of Congressmen and women and well-wishers have expressed concern, we want to say that she is fine and recovering. We thank everyone for their good wishes,” he also had said

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Sonia Gandhi and her son Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue.

However, the summon from ED triggered furious reactions from the Congress, which alleged that the “fake issue of AJL, (Associated Journals Limited) is an attempt by BJP’s propaganda machinery to deviate, divert and digress the attention of citizens from the multifarious vital issues of inflation, falling GDP and social unrest, social divisiveness in this country”.

“It is clear that the dictator is scared now and is trying to hide all his failures on the governance front by misusing all government agencies. This time they have come out with a new hideous and cowardly conspiracy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting ED notices issued against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” the party had said.

Reacting to the Congress’ allegations, the government said the agencies do their job and the opposition should not worry if they have done no wrong.