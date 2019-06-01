New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi was elected leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) for fourth consecutive term at a meeting of party MPs on Saturday. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has reportedy proposed her name. She has been serving as chairperson of CPP since 2004.

“Smt. Sonia Gandhi elected as the leader of Congress Parliamentary Party! She says, ‘we thank the 12.13 Cr voters for reposing faith in the Congress Party’,” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also congratulated her mother and said that the grand old party will prove to be a strong and effective opposition party, that will fight to ‘defend the Constitution of India’.

“Congratulations to Smt Sonia Gandhi on being elected Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party. Under her leadership, the Congress will prove to be a strong & effective opposition party, that will fight to defend the Constitution of India,” Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi, who represents Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, is the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

The meeting, which comes a week after Rahul offered to quit as Congress president, was attended by the party’s 52 newly elected Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha members.