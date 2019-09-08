New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and expressed concern at recent developments in the grand old party’s state unit.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has been hit by a major rift between Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh. Recently, Scindia backed state Forest Minister Umang Singhar, who accused Digvijaya of ‘interfering’ in the state government’s work, prompting the former Chief Minister to respond that irrespective of stature, anyone found indulging in indiscipline should be acted against by the party.

This was the second meet in nearly a week between the Congress interim president and the Madhya Pradesh CM, who also heads the state unit. During the previous meet, which took place on August 30, the Chief Minister is said to have told Sonia Gandhi that the party needed a new state unit chief after the Lok Sabha polls.

On Saturday’s meeting, Kamal Nath said to media, “I met Sonia Gandhi and she expressed her concern over indiscipline in the party in MP.”

Echoing this, Dipak Babaria, the party’s General Secretary In-charge, who called on the party interim president on Friday, said to news agency ANI, “I met Congress President Sonia Gandhi yesterday & she expressed that she was upset. She has given orders to take action against leaders who are found involved in any kind of indiscipline in future.”

According to party leaders, Sonia Gandhi is collecting feedback from the Congress leaders over the new state party chief and a decision is likely in 10-15 days.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was in the running to become the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister after Congress’ win in Assembly elections in December but was overlooked for the post by then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who appointed Kamal Nath to the post. In recent days, his supporters have launched a campaign to have him named as the state Congress chief.

According to media reports, Scindia might switch to the BJP if he is not made the state chief. However, Digvijaya Singh is said to be against his elevation.