New Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will attend Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony as Prime Minister, scheduled to be held on May 30, Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 7 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A number of Heads of States, Heads of Governments, Constitutional Authorities, Diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials, media persons are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Traffic Police ahead of the ceremony. As per the traffic advisory issued on Wednesday, several roads in New Delhi District will be closed for movement of public between 4 PM to 9 PM on Thursday and asked motorists and public to avoid them.

Further, roads including Rajpath – from Vijay chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 PM to 9 PM.

Meanwhile, traffic will face diversions on several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and SP Marg.

The traffic will also be diverted on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road — beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan).