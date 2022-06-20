New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been discharged on Monday from the hospital in Delhi, over a week after she was admitted due to post-COVID issues. Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating.Also Read - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Arrested in Money Laundering Case, Admitted to Hospital: Sources

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case. Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency.

