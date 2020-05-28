New Delhi: Taking note of the grim conditions of migrants’ workers amid the lockdown, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the Centre of not listening to the plight of these workers. She also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government provide Rs 7,500 to every needy of the country for next six months. Also Read - 'Will Defeat Coronavirus Under CM Thackeray's Leadership': Maharashtra Minister Raut Slams Centre, BJP | Watch

"For the first time after independence, people have seen the pain and plight of the migrant workers travelling back bare foot. Their pain and plight was heard by the entire nation but not by the government," she said.

In a video message posted as part of the Congress' 'Speak Up India' campaign, Gandhi said, "We again urge the Centre to unlock its coffers and help the needy. Put direct cash of Rs 7,500 per month in the account of every family for the next six months and provide Rs 10,000 immediately; ensure safe and free travel of labourers back home, employment opportunity and rations; and also increase the number of work days under MNREGA to 200 days to facilitate jobs in villages."

She further said that crores of jobs have been lost, many factories shut, farmers facing issues in selling crops but the government could not assess it. Gandhi also asked the government to arrange for the free and safe travel for the stranded migrant workers and also arrange for their employment.