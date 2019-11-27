New Delhi: As the stage is all set for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as chief minister of Maharashtra, a number of top political leaders cutting across party lines have been invited for the mega event on Thursday at 6 PM in Shivagi Park area of Mumbai.

The top political leaders who have been invited include Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and DMK president MK Stalin.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut informed that his party would invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the mega event.

However, Amit Shah in a series of tweets, earlier in the day, slammed the Shiv Sena of breaking the alliance and insulting the people’s mandate in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde confirmed that his party has invited Sonia Gandhi for the oath-ceremony. On the other hand, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also confirmed that the invitations have been sent to Congress Chief Ministers along with MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, and Arvind Kejriwal.

Along with these political leaders, around 400 farmers from various districts of the state have been invited for Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony. The step is seen as a way forward to waive loans of the debt-ridden farmers of the state.

Sena leader Vinayak Raut confirmed that 400 farmers have been invited and said it is being done to give due respect to these farmers.

After BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar resigned from their respective posts as CM and Deputy CM, Shiv Sena chief and the leader of ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ on Tuesday night met Governor BS Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra.