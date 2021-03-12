West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Two days after the BJP released its star campaigners’ list, the Congress on Friday released its list of 30 star campaigners for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. As per the list of the Congress, Also Read - Injured Mamata Banerjee Calls For Peace, EC Slams TMC For Allegations Over Attack on Didi | Top Developments

As per the list, party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Abhijit Mukherjee and Mohd Azharuddin are some of the prominent leaders who have been chosen as the star campaigners for the Assembly polls in West Bengal.

On Wednesday, the BJP had released the list of its star campaigners for the first phase of assembly elections scheduled for March 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty who recently joined the party, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and party national president JP Nadda are among the names that featured on the list.

This time, West Bengal will witness a fierce battle between the BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by chief minister Mamara Banerjee in the 8-phase poll. The voting will happen on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results for the 294 assembly seats will be announced on May 2.

Notably, the tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

Earlier addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said: “West Bengal will see eight-phase elections. 30 Assembly constituencies in five districts will go to polls in the first phase on March 27. 30 Assembly constituencies in four districts will go to polls in the second phase on April 1. In the third phase, 31 constituencies in 3 districts will go to polls on April 6. 44 constituencies in five districts will go for polling on April 10.