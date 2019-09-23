New Delhi: Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi and Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will visit Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail on Monday. Reports claimed that Sonia and the former PM are expected to reach Tihar jail between 9-10 AM today.

Chidambaram is facing probe by both CBI and ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media in 2007. A Delhi court had last week extended the judicial custody of Chidambaram till October 3 in connection with the INX Media case.

Last week, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel met Chidambaram in Tihar jail. The discussion between P Chidambaram and the party leaders went on for around half an hourand they discussed a variety of issues including the current political scenario in general and in Kashmir, about the upcoming elections and country’s economic situation.

Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on August 21 after a dramatic turn of events, was, on September 5, sent to 14-day judicial in connection with the case. The INX Media case pertains to allegations of irregularities in foreign exchange clearances given to the INX Media group or receiving overseas investments in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister. The CBI had filed an FIR in the case on May 15, 2017.