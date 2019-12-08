New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year as a sign of protest over increasing rape incidents in various parts of the country and concerns over women’s security.

Gandhi will turn 73 on Monday i.e. December 9.

She has decided not to celebrate her birthday as she is saddened by rape incidents and assaults on women in various parts of the country, sources told PTI.

Notably, her decision comes after the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, died at a hospital in Delhi. Prior to that, a 26-year-old veterinarian was raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad by four people.

A string of such horrific incidents has come to light since the Hyderabad incident, sparking outrage among the people over the incidents.