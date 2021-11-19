New Delhi: Today, the conspiracy hatched by those in power against farmers and labourers has lost and so has the arrogance of dictatorial rulers. Today, the conspiracy to attack livelihood & agriculture has been defeated. Today, Annadatas have won: Congress Interim President Sonia GandhiAlso Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Hero ISL in India: When and Where to Watch ATKMB vs KBFC Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

Today, the sacrifices of more than 700 farmer families, whose members laid down their lives in this struggle for justice, have paid off. Today, truth, justice, and non-violence have won

In a democracy, any decision should be taken after talks with every stakeholder and deliberations with the Opposition. I hope the Modi Govt has at least learned something for the future

In a huge development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that his governmnet will take constitutional measures to repeal the three farm laws which were passed during the Monsoon session of Parliament in 2020.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 since November 2020.

While announcing that his government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, PM Modi said, “Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws.”

The prime minister said in his government’s initiatives to improve the condition of the farmers, three agricultural laws were passed. “The government brought these laws for the welfare of farmers, especially small farmers, in the interest of the agriculture sector, for a bright future of ‘gaanv-gareeb’ – village-poor, with full integrity, clear conscience and dedication towards farmers,” he said in his address to the nation today morning.

PM Modi, however, said it (farm laws) “such a sacred thing, absolutely pure, a matter of farmers’ interest, we could not explain to some farmers despite our efforts”.