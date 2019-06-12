Lucknow: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra arrived in Rae Bareli on Wednesday for their first visit to Uttar Pradesh after recently concluded- Lok Sabha elections.

Sonia Gandhi is likely to lay a plan for the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Further, the UPA chairperson is also likely to be making a day-long visit in a thanksgiving gesture, while Priyanka is expected to be holding an introspection meeting with Congress workers of the 42 constituencies of eastern UP which she is in charge of.

Along with introspection, Congress sources said Priyanka is likely to discuss ways and means to erect a party structure that could allow the party to set revival goals by 2022 Assembly polls.

Notably, the party reached its lowest tally of just one win in Lok Sabha elections that too from Sonia’s constituency. What made headlines nationally and shocked the Congress leadership was the defeat of party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi at the hands of Smriti Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes.

Surprisingly, Amethi which was known as Congress stronghold for decades, was also one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies which were looked after by Priyanka. This was the most important assignment given to Priyanka ever since she was appointed as Congress general secretary. Congress leader and Gandhi family aide Jyotiraditya Scindia was in charge of the rest of the 38 Lok Sabha seats which mostly were in west UP.