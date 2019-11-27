New Delhi: Just a few hours left for the oath-taking ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of Maharashtra, updates started pouring in that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not be able to attend the mega event due to their private engagements.

According to an update from news agency ANI, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray due to his private engagements.

Earlier in the day, media reports suggested that Sonia and her son Rahul were also unlikely to attend the swearing-in ceremony which is all set to be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 6:40 PM.

Meanwhile, first-time Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray flew to Delhi on Wednesday night to extend a special invitation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi. However, after meeting her, Aaditya said he had come to seek Sonia’s blessings ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of his father.

However, a senior Shiv Sena leader told IANS that Aaditya has left for Delhi to personally invite Sonia and Rahul for the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena and Congress leaders had confirmed that they have invited Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and DMK president MK Stalin for the event.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut meanwhile had also informed that his party would invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the mega event.

Meanwhile, there was another update that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has confirmed that he will attend Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai.

Apart from the political leaders, around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for the mega event with the objective highlight their plight and to waive their farm loans.