New Delhi: Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will not be able to attend crucial monsoon session of Parliament for some days as she left for abroad with her son Rahul for her annual medical treatment on Saturday. According to party sources, Sonia Gandhi will return after two weeks at least. Rahul Gandhi is likely to return to India and attend the Parliament session in the next couple of days. The monsoon session begins from September 14 and will continue for 18 straight days till October 1. Also Read - From Chicken Biryani to Khasta Kachoris, Samosa to Paneer Pakora | Check Out What Parliamentarians Will be Served This Monsoon Session

The party source said that in absence of Gandhis in the initial days of the Monsoon Session, senior leaders have been briefed and they will take decisions on important issues such as the India-China LAC faceoff, the economy, Covid-19 handling as well as the issue of NEET and JEE exams. Also Read - Monsoon Session 2020: After Question Hour, Govt Scraps All-party Meeting in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Before leaving for abroad, Rahul Gandhi on Friday attended the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on Defence. Also Read - Historic GDP Reduction, 12 Cr Jobs Lost, Highest COVID Cases But 'Sab Changa Si': Rahul's Stinging Attack on Centre

During the parliament session, while opposition parties are likely to highlight the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases in India to aim at the government, the ruling party leaders believe that the country’s low fatality rate coupled with its relatively fewer cases per million population compared to other seriously-hit countries are points in their favour.

A BJP leader told news agency PTI that some of the worst hit states, like Maharashtra, are ruled by its rivals.

The National Democratic Alliance will also depend on the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore, which was announced by the government to help the more vulnerable sections of society to dean with financial impact of the nationwide lockdown, and Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s announcement of free ration to over 80 crore people till November to highlight its “pro-people” sensibilities.

The ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) agenda is also likely to be a handy issue for the BJP to highlight the government’s nationalist credentials.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in several changes, including no Question Hour, staggered seating arrangements and curtailment of hours allotted to daily businesses of both the Houses.