Sonia Gandhi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow, with the final decision on the state she will represent in the upper House of Parliament to be made tonight.

Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow and the final decision on the state she will represent in the upper House of Parliament will be taken tonight, sources said on Tuesday.

Sonia Gandhi, who was Congress president for almost 22 years between 1998 and 2022, is a five-time Lok Sabha MP.

Sources said her son Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will accompany her when she files nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.

“Final decision on the state to contest from will be taken by tonight,” a source said.

Top sources said while Rajasthan is “top” in terms of choices, some other state units have made offers for her to file the nomination.

They said she is likely to opt for Rajasthan with a seat held by the party in the state having fallen vacant due to the retirement of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had also been a member of Rajya Sabha.

Sonia Gandhi, who is chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, has been repeatedly elected to Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

The move to file nominations for Rajya Sabha comes ahead of Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

The Congress is yet to announce candidates for the biennial elections for 56 seats from 15 states. The last date for filing nominations is February 15.

The Election Commission last month declared the schedule for the biennial poll for 56 Rajya Sabha seats and voting will take place on February 27.

Trending Now

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by India.com staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Agencies News on India.com.