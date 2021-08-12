New Delhi: In yet another show of unity, Sonia Gandhi has invited Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar among other Chief Ministers to a meeting next week. Others invited to the meeting include Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The virtual meeting will take place on August 20, reported NDTV.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Mamata to Meet Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal Tomorrow

The Congress is also planning to host a dinner for opposition in Delhi following the aforesaid virtual interaction. However, no date has been finalised as yet.

While speaking to the media, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “The Opposition is united. On August 20, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will speak to CMs of Congress-ruled states. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will also take part in this meeting.”

Speaking about security marshals being called in yesterday during the passage of the insurance amendment bill in the Rajya Sabha, Raut said, “Do you want to scare us? Today we will be meeting in Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber and decide what to do.”

Earlier today, Raut in a tweet said, “Is this our parliamentary Democracy? Marshall law in Temple of Democracy.”

On Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had alleged that opposition members “manhandled marshals” in the Rajya Sabha and said their behaviour during the session was a “black spot in the history of Indian democracy”.

The Union Minister also appealed to the Chairman to release the CCTV footage in the public domain.

Both the Houses – Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled conclusion.

During the monsoon session, the opposition continuously protested and forced adjournments for their other demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and the repeal of new farm laws.

(With ANI inputs)