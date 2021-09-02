New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi will take a final call on inducting election strategist Prashant Kishor following meetings with senior party leaders. According to reports, many Congress leaders have opposed the move to induct Kishor into the party. Since Kishor is aiming for a full-fledged role and wants to be a part of the decision-making authority on election-related issues, party leaders are averse to giving free hand to one person on the selection of candidates.Also Read - Prashant Kishor Resigns as Principal Adviser to Punjab CM, Says 'on Temporary Break From Public Life'

Sources told IANS said that Kishor may be appointed as General Secretary in charge of election management, but party seniors insist that giving sole responsibility of elections to one person is not a good idea as Kishor cannot be trusted in totality. However, nobody is against his induction into the party.

Kishor has more recently worked with the Trinamool Congress and has been credited as the man behind the thumping victory of the party in the West Bengal assembly elections. After two poll debacles, Congress is in search of advisors.

With the demise of seasoned leader Ahmed Patel, Congress has already lost an ace strategist.

Kishor has met Congress leader and party’s former president Rahul Gandhi quietly a few times to discuss the party’s revival ahead of several Assembly elections — including Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be held next year, sources said.

Rahul has informally discussed the plan with the Congress leaders and sought their view for Kishor’s entry into the party, and to what extent he can be given responsibility for the party’s poll strategy, said party leaders who were part of these deliberations.

Kishor, who has also met General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and interim chief Sonia Gandhi in these deliberations, has given a plan to the Congress leadership and the talking points are being discussed among the senior leaders.

The Congress is preparing for polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and some northeastern states next year. Kishor has recently handled campaigns of the Trinamool Congress, the DMK and the YSRCP and has relations across party lines.

(With agency inputs)