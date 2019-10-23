New Delhi: Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday arrived at Tihar jail to visit former minister D K Shivakumar in Delhi’s Tihar Jail who is currently lodged in the jail under judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case, stated news agency ANI. Notably, the party’s general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal was expected to accompany the Congress chief to the jail visit.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Shivakumar on September 3 in a money laundering case. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody. Notably, an ED probe in the case is underway. Besides, the Delhi High Court is expected to pronounce its order on Shivakumar’s bail plea on October 23, stated news agency PTI.

Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives at Tihar Jail to meet Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is currently lodged in the jail under judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/M3mtlxXmZZ — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019

Notably, Shivakumar had played a significant role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the JD-S and Congress coalition government.

Sonia Gandhi’s visit to Tihar jail is scheduled just a month after she had met former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who was imprisoned at Tihar. Notably, Chidambaram has been granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX media case.