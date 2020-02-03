New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for stomach infection at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, is likely to get discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

After feeling an acute pain in the stomach, she was on Sunday evening admitted Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. As per updates, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present when she was admitted to the hospital.

“She was admitted to hospital on Sunday at 7 PM and has undergone medical tests. She has been found to be suffering from stomach infection and is being treated for the same,” Dr DS Rana Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a statement.

Because of the illness, the Congress interim president could not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday. However, she could attend the first day of Parliament’s Budget session on Friday and led the party’s protests against the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Parliament House premises.