New Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha elections from her constituency of Rae Bareli yet again, has written a letter to her voters, thanking them for reposing faith in her. (Also read: Where Were You When my Brother Was Fighting Modi Alone? Priyanka Asks at CWC)

“Apart from every single of Congress workers, those of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and even Swabhiman Dal worked hard to make this victory possible and I thank them for their effort,” she said.

It must be noted that SP, BSP and Swabhiman Dal had not fielded candidates from Rae Bareli to make it easier for Sonia.

UPA Chairperson and elected MP from Rae Bareli Sonia Gandhi, writes to people of her constituency thanking workers of Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Swabhiman Dal for their contribution in her win. pic.twitter.com/nsGC8MPMGq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 26, 2019

She went on to add, “I promise you that to safeguard the basic values of the country and to uphold the tradition of the Congress, I will not hesitate in sacrificing whatever I have got.”

“I know that the coming days are going to be very tough, but I am fully confident that with the power of your support and trust, the Congress will meet every challenge,” she said.

She said she saw people of her constituency as her extended family and, “Like every Lok Sabha election, this time also you have reposed your faith in me. I am thankful to each and every Congress worker, and friends from the SP, BSP, Swabhiman Dal for the hard work to ensure my win again.”

“My life is an open book… You are my family. I derive strength from you and this is my real asset,” she said.

Sonia won the Rae Bareli seat by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes. She has been winning