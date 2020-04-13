New Delhi: As the Centre is planning to announce extension of nationwide lockdown to another two weeks, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought 10kg grains per person to NFSA beneficiaries and to those who may not have ration cards till September. Also Read - Sonia Gandhi to Interact With PCC Chiefs on April 11 to Discuss Relief Work Related to COVID-19

In the letter to PM Modi, the Congress chief said in fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre must ensure that no one remains hungry in the country.

"The current crisis in the country has pushed many relatively food-secure families into food insecurity and poverty," Sonia Gandhi wrote in the letter to PM Modi.

Party President Sonia Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting measures to ensure food security for people affected by the lockdown & impact of #COVID19: Congress pic.twitter.com/GZyP98AELC — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

The Congress on Friday designed a ‘Corona Action Strategy’ across states to utilise its cadre and organisations to combat the virus on war footing.

Expressing concern over massive shortfall in the number of testing centres in the country, Sonia Gandhi stressed on ramping up testing to deal with the pandemic.

On April 7, the Congress chief had written another letter to PM Modi suggesting five measures to save money for the fight against COVID-19, including suspension of Central Vista beautification project and complete ban on media advertisements by government for two years.

Writing the letter, she had called for putting on hold foreign visits by the President, Vice president and Union ministers as well as chief ministers of states and bureaucrats, and slashing the government’s expenditure budget, other than salaries, pensions and central sector schemes, by 30 per cent.

“Austerity measures which can be used to divert much needed funds to the fight against COVID-19 are the need of the hour. In this spirit, I am writing to offer five concrete suggestions. I am certain you will find value in them,” Sonia Gandhi said in the letter to PM Modi.